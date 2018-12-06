Ad
Thousands of Saharawi refugees remain stuck in desert camps. (Photo: Western Sahara Resource Watch)

Greens boycott EU-Morocco vote after lobbying expose

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An internal protest has erupted at the European Parliament at continuing with the vote next week on a controversial EU trade pact with Morocco, despite lobbying exposed by EUobserver.

Heidi Hautala, a Finnish Green MEP and vice president of the parliament, on Thursday (6 December) announced she was would suspend work on the trade pact, and is boycotting the vote in protest. Other MEPs in the Green and European Free Alliance part...

