Ad
euobserver
Andrzej Duda (second from right) with US president Donald Trump in Warsaw last year (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland)

Poland might weigh up EU membership in referendum

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Should Poland's EU and Nato membership be "guaranteed" by its constitution?

Polish people might be asked that in a referendum in November if the president, Andrzej Duda, gets his way.

The new constitution was designed to "strengthen" Poland's presence in the Western bloc, the president said - even if it might look, at first glance, like a Brexit-type referendum on whether Poland should stay in the EU.

Announced last year, Duda's idea got legs on Tuesday (12 June) when he p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Meet the new Mr Poland - worse than the old one
Hungary and Poland to lose quarter of EU funds
Commission urges Poland to settle dispute by late June
Andrzej Duda (second from right) with US president Donald Trump in Warsaw last year (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections