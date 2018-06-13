Poland might weigh up EU membership in referendum

Should Poland's EU and Nato membership be "guaranteed" by its constitution?
Polish people might be asked that in a referendum in November if the president, Andrzej Duda, gets his way.
The new constitution was designed to "strengthen" Poland's presence in the Western bloc, the president said - even if it might look, at first glance, like a Brexit-type referendum on whether Poland should stay in the EU.
Announced last year, Duda's idea got legs on Tuesday (12 June) when he p...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
