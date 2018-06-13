Poland might weigh up EU membership in referendum

Should Poland's EU and Nato membership be "guaranteed" by its constitution?

Polish people might be asked that in a referendum in November if the president, Andrzej Duda, gets his way.

The new constitution was designed to "strengthen" Poland's presence in the Western bloc, the president said - even if it might look, at first glance, like a Brexit-type referendum on whether Poland should stay in the EU.

Announced last year, Duda's idea got legs on Tuesday (12 June) when he p...