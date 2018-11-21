Ad
euobserver
Bill Browder (l) with Stef Blok - Browder's appeal to the Dutch to name the Sergei Magnitsky case in its proposal failed (Photo: government.nl)

New EU human rights sanctions to focus on Africa

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A new EU sanctions regime for human rights abusers ought to focus on the kinds of crimes most readily associated with African conflicts, the Dutch foreign minister has indicated.

The list of potential areas to target was outlined by Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok in his speech at a meeting with EU diplomats in The Hague on Tuesday (20 November).

He mentioned "sexual violence against women and girls in conflicts" and "militia leaders who recruit children as young as eight".

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU 'Magnitsky Act' must bear its proper name
Dutch to host EU talks on human rights sanctions
Dutch flesh out proposal for EU human rights sanctions
Bill Browder (l) with Stef Blok - Browder's appeal to the Dutch to name the Sergei Magnitsky case in its proposal failed (Photo: government.nl)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections