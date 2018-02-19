Eurogroup starts process to pick new ECB chiefs

The future of the eurozone's monetary policies will be partly shaped on Monday (19 February) when eurozone finance ministers give their preference on who should be the next vice-president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The ministers have to choose between two candidates: their Spanish colleague Luis de Guindos and the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland Philip Lane.

"These are two excellent candidates," Eurogroup president Mario Centeno said last week.

De Guindos,...