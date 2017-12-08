Ad
Jourva says the European Arrest Warrant won't be changed (Photo: European Union)

No chance of expanding EU warrant crime list

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission will not support any effort by the Spanish government to expand the list of crimes under the European arrest warrant.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (8 December), EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova said while improvements were needed on the warrant, there was no need to change the list of criminal offences.

"We are not planning to open the framework decision to introduce the changes, which are requested by the Spanish government," she said.

Madrid ...

