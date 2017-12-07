Ad
"The success of European democracies would be a very good model for Russian citizens" said Emilia Slabunova (Photo: yabloko.ru)

Interview

Run-off against Putin would be 'success', say opposition

by Eric Maurice, Amsterdam,

As Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday (6 December) that he will run again for president of Russia next year, the liberal opposition hopes to force him into a run-off, and trigger demands for more democracy.

"It would be very important to achieve a second round," Emilia Slabunova, the chair of the Yabloko party, said in an interview.

"This is our goal, even if it is a very difficult thing to do in such a situation," she said, adding that getting "as much votes as possible" would...

