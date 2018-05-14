EU gagged on 'fundamental' shift in Middle East

Three member states have gagged the EU on a "fundamental" shift in the Middle East - the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem.

The Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania vetoed an EU statement on Friday (11 May) ahead of the US embassy opening ceremony on Monday.

"Israel and the US are key allies for the Czech Republic. Seventy years ago, Czechoslovakia helped Israel in its struggle for independence and 100 years ago, the US helped Czechoslovakia emerge", Jiri Ovcacek, a spokesman ...