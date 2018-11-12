Fear of nationalist surge marks European memorials

French and German leaders denounced the rise of nationalism at WWI memorials in Paris attended by their nationalist counterparts from Russia, Turkey, and the US.

The EU Council president and former Polish leader Donald Tusk also denounced it one day before a rally in Poland that was marred by ultra-nationalist EU flag-burners.

The allied soldiers who died in WWI did it to defend "universal values" and to reject "the selfishness of nations only looking after their own interests. ...