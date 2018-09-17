EU parliament will not budge on office expenses

The European Parliament has rejected EUobserver's appeal to have certain documents related to the MEPs' office expenses system published.
In a letter dated 12 September – delivered on Monday (17 September) – parliament vice-president Livia Jaroka wrote that there was no overriding public interest in the documents' disclosure.
She confirmed an earlier decision that publication would "seriously undermine the protection of pa...
