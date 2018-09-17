Ad
euobserver
MEPs receive €4,416 per month to cover office expenses, but are not required to keep receipts or return any unused sums at the end of their mandate (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament will not budge on office expenses

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament has rejected EUobserver's appeal to have certain documents related to the MEPs' office expenses system published.

In a letter dated 12 September – delivered on Monday (17 September) – parliament vice-president Livia Jaroka wrote that there was no overriding public interest in the documents' disclosure.

She confirmed an earlier decision that publication would "seriously undermine the protection of pa...

