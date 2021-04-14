Future EU platform seeks to 'stay clean' of hate speech

Citizens who want to participate in the digital platform of the conference on the future of Europe will need to sign up to a charter of EU values and principles in an effort to avoid hate speech and disinformation on the site.

MEPs in the constitutional affairs committee on Tuesday (13 April) discussed where the organisation of the conference stands, which is due to kick off on 9 May with a "hybrid" - online and offline - event in Strasbourg.

The digital platform aiming to allow...