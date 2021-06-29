Blacklist: Italian MEP defames own political family to save face

A senior Italian MEP made his own political family appear crooked to try to save face over fake election-monitoring.

Meanwhile, a far-left MEP has pleaded innocence over her trip to Ecuador.

Eight MEPs were recently blacklisted and three were formally reprimanded for "unofficial election observation" by the European Parliament's (EP) election-monitoring oversight unit, the Democracy Support and Election Coordination Group (DEG).

The blacklist sees them banned from doing off...