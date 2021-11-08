Best reply to China is an EU trade deal with Taiwan

The European Union and Taiwan are democracies with shared common values of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Our trading relationship should reflect this.

With only 14 percent of the world population living in fully-democratic nations, the EU has to continue to forge alliances with liberal democracies beyond its neighbourhood.

Our delegation visit to Taipei is a testament to that commitment. Not only are we laying down the groundwork for a new trade deal but w...