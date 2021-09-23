Lead energy MEP silent on gas meetings before vote

Corruption watchdogs have slammed the MEP leading the parliament's energy committee's work on a controversial revision of EU rules for funding major energy projects - for refusing to disclose his meetings with gas lobbyists, ahead of a crucial vote next week.

Earlier this year, Polish MEP Zdzisław Krasnodębski (European Conservatives and Reformists) was appointed to draft a report on the revision of the Trans-European Networks for Energy regulation, or TEN-E.

The TEN-E regulation...