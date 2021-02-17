Ad
euobserver
Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative reaches deep into the nooks and crannies of the Indo-Pacific

Column

An EU strategy for Indo-Pacific must be clear and credible

EU & the World
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

"Extreme competition" between America and China has guaranteed the region formerly known as the Asia-Pacific a permanent place in the geopolitical hall of fame.

Myanmar's military take-over has further ratcheted global attention.

There are no easy responses to either challenge. Navigating the choppy waters of the Indo-Pacific (now the preferred term for a region which covers both the Pacific and Indian ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She also teaches Europe-Asia relations as visiting professor at the College of Europe.

Related articles

The EU-Asean dance: an EU diplomat's account
Myanmar - a new litmus test for EU's support for democracy
Biden's 'Age of Aquarius'? Mars and Venus will clash over China
Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative reaches deep into the nooks and crannies of the Indo-Pacific

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She also teaches Europe-Asia relations as visiting professor at the College of Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections