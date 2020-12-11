Ad
euobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron (r), German chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council president Charles Michel, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, Poland's premier Mateusz Morawiecki finalise the rule of law compromise on Thursday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders unblock budget in deal with Hungary and Poland

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders, on Thursday (9 December), unblocked the €1.8 trillion budget and Covid-19 recovery fund after they reached a compromise with Hungary and Poland on ways to link EU funds to the respect for rule of law.

The agreement came after intense negotiations over the past few weeks, with the aim of lifting the veto of the two countries, who had argued that the new mechanism aimed at protecting the rule of law in the EU - and already agreed by the European Parliament and 25 member state...

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

