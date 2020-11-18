Von der Leyen warns CAP reform does not hit Green Deal

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (17 November) voiced concerns about the bloc's ongoing reform of farming policy, saying that "some aspect of the positions taken by co-legislators [European Council and Parliament] do not match the ambition proposed by the commission nor of the Green Deal".

"The necessary transition to greater sustainability and climate neutrality asks a lot from all citizens and business. It also asks a lot of farmers," von der Leyen said in...