Turkey urges boycott of French products

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has become the first and only foreign leader to call for a boycott of French goods over alleged Islamophobia.
"I call on my people here: Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don't buy them," Erdoğan said in a TV speech in Ankara on Monday (26 October).
"European leaders should tell the French president to stop his hate campaign [against Muslims]," Erdoğan added.
"Muslims are now subjected to a lynch campaign similar to that agai...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
