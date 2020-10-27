Ad
France's Renault cars are among its leading exports to Turkey (Photo: looking4poetry)

Turkey urges boycott of French products

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has become the first and only foreign leader to call for a boycott of French goods over alleged Islamophobia.

"I call on my people here: Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don't buy them," Erdoğan said in a TV speech in Ankara on Monday (26 October).

"European leaders should tell the French president to stop his hate campaign [against Muslims]," Erdoğan added.

"Muslims are now subjected to a lynch campaign similar to that agai...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005.

