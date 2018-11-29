Ad
euobserver
Moldovan and EU flags - general elections are due in February (Photo: European Parliament)

Moldova's election to test EU credentials

EU & the World
Opinion
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Republic of Moldova has close ties with the EU, but abuse of rule of law and democratic principles puts that relationship in danger.

The country is part of the EU's Eastern Partnership policy.

It is implementing an association agreement with the EU, aiming at political association and economic integration.

The EU has become its main trading partner and development aid donor and, since April 2014, Moldovan citizens can also travel to the EU without a visa.

Howeve...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Pro-Russian candidates win in Bulgaria and Moldova
Russia retaliates against Moldova's EU treaty
EU tells Moldova it is still corrupt
Moldovan and EU flags - general elections are due in February (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections