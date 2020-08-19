Swine fever outbreak threatens EU farmers

It is a disease with a high mortality rate, no existing treatment or vaccine, and devastating consequences for society and economies - and it reached Europe years before Covid-19.



Yet African Swine Fever, a highly contagious porcine disease that is estimated to have claimed a quarter of the world's pig population last year, has quietly climbed to worrying new levels in 2020.



Cases of the viral infection among wild boar on the continent rose in the first quarter by as much as 85 percen...