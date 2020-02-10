Ad
euobserver
'In Brussels, you need to make people 'regional-minded' and not only 'European-minded', president of the Committee of the Regions, Karl-Heinz Lambertz, said (Photo: European Parliament)

Interview

'Ask the locals' on future EU, says outgoing regions chief

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), Karl-Heinz Lambertz, has warned that the European Union must give a stronger voice to regional and local authorities in order to bring Brussels policy-making closer to citizens.

"I am sure that making stronger the local and regional dimension of the European framework is the only way to bring the European Union closer to citizens," he said.

Lambertz, who ends his mandate as CoR president this week, hopes that the EU's...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU regions chief fires warning shot over funding cuts
Regions chief: calls for smaller EU budget are 'impossible'
Parliament calls for citizens' 'agoras' to shape future EU
EU regions: don’t touch cohesion funds for Green Deal
'In Brussels, you need to make people 'regional-minded' and not only 'European-minded', president of the Committee of the Regions, Karl-Heinz Lambertz, said (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections