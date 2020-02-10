'Ask the locals' on future EU, says outgoing regions chief

The president of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), Karl-Heinz Lambertz, has warned that the European Union must give a stronger voice to regional and local authorities in order to bring Brussels policy-making closer to citizens.

"I am sure that making stronger the local and regional dimension of the European framework is the only way to bring the European Union closer to citizens," he said.

Lambertz, who ends his mandate as CoR president this week, hopes that the EU's...