How Europe is getting entangled in the big Middle East conflict

"This is very dangerous. It is not clear which way we shall head," colonel Mustafa Kemal, later known as Atatürk, or the father of Turkey, wrote in a letter in the summer of 1914.

Germany had just invaded Belgium and the Ottoman Empire, which had forged an alliance with Germany, found itself a little later involved in a world war.

Atatürk was right. The First World War led to the end of the 600-year old Ottoman Empire.

Today, Turkey seems to be heading towards war with Eu...