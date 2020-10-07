Germany builds momentum for EU sanctions over Navalny

The likelihood of new EU sanctions on Russia has grown after international experts said opposition leader Alexei Navalny was attacked with a chemical weapon.

"The results of the analysis of biomedical samples ... demonstrate that Mr Navalny was exposed to a toxic chemical" from a banned substance commonly known as novichok, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague