Germany builds momentum for EU sanctions over Navalny

The likelihood of new EU sanctions on Russia has grown after international experts said opposition leader Alexei Navalny was attacked with a chemical weapon.
"The results of the analysis of biomedical samples ... demonstrate that Mr Navalny was exposed to a toxic chemical" from a banned substance commonly known as novichok, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
