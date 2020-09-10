Ad
MEP Johan Van Overtveldt leads the parliament's negotiating team on the budget and recovery fund (Photo: European Parliament)

Parliament wants funding and legal pledges in budget talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament wants to see a legally-binding commitment from member states on new EU levies and additional funding for key EU policies in the ongoing negotiations on the €1.8 trillion long-term budget and the recovery fund.

MEP Johan Van Overtveldt, the parliament's budget committee chair and chief negotiator, told EUobserver on Wednesday (9 September) that "what is now on the table is not acceptable for the parliament".

Talks between the council of member states and th...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

