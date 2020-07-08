Revealed: fossil-fuel lobbying behind EU hydrogen strategy

While German chancellor Angela Merkel pays the European Parliament a visit in Brussels today (Wednesday 8 July), the European Commission will present its new hydrogen strategy.

The aim is to contribute to the European Green Deal goal of climate neutrality by 2050, and "to help the EU recover from Covid-19's economic impact".

The Green Deal was announced on 11 December 2019 by Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen as the EU'...