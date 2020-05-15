Commission suspends mask deliveries over defects

The European Commission announced on Thursday (14 May) that they had suspended future deliveries of masks for member states - after some EU countries found them to be defective.

The Polish minister of health, Łukasz Szumowski, complained this week that the 616,000 masks received from the commission do not meet EU standards.

"The masks do not meet the necessary requirements for FFP2 masks and should not be used by medial professional treating Covid-19 patients," reads the letter se...