Critics say the EU's tax-haven blacklist ignores some of the biggest culprits (Photo: Oxfam)

Cayman Islands put on tax-haven blacklist after Brexit

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

British overseas territory the Cayman Islands has been placed on an EU tax-haven blacklist, along with Palau, Panama, and the Seychelles.

The latest decision made by finance ministers on Tuesday (18 February) follows the UK's departure last month from the European Union. Ministers say it was listed because investment funds based there do not reflect real economic activity.

But when asked why it took almost three years for the Cayman Islands to be listed, the EU appeared to eschew...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

