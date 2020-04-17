WHO urges caution as EU states soften lockdowns

As the number of coronavirus infections in Europe reaches nearly one million cases, countries should be cautious when considering easing restrictive measures, warned the European director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Hans Kluge, on Thursday (16 April).

In the past 10 days the number of cases reported in Europe has nearly doubled, what means around 50 percent of the global burden of Covid-19 pandemic is in Europe - where more than 84,000 people have died.

"The storm clo...