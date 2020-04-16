Where, what and when? EU commission lockdown advice

The EU Commission rolled out recommendations to member states on Wednesday (15 April) on how to manage easing their lockdown measures while restarting the economy.
Countries will decide on the measures themselves, but the EU executive urged coordination to better control the spread of the virus.
Here is an overview of the recommendations, which describes Europe living with the virus for a year with half-full schools and stores, mobile tracing apps, continued social distancing a...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
