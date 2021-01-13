New law gives Russian 'privileged status' in Moldova

Following a draft law approved by Moldovan parliament, the Russian language will now get a special status as the "language of interethnic communication", and becomes mandatory for all civil servants.
Russian will be used in all matters dealing with state authorities in Moldova, alongside the Moldavan language, a dialect of Romanian, as specified in the country's constitution.
Public administration agencies will thus be required to provide, on demand, translation into Russian, whil...
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.
