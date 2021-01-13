Ad
euobserver
The draft law was voted for by the party of Igor Dodon, the pro-Russian ex-president, and the conservative "For Moldova" platform, which together hold the majority of seats in the Moldovan parliament (Photo: Moldovan Parliament/Facebook)

New law gives Russian 'privileged status' in Moldova

EU & the World
by Cristian Gherasim, Brussels,

Following a draft law approved by Moldovan parliament, the Russian language will now get a special status as the "language of interethnic communication", and becomes mandatory for all civil servants.

Russian will be used in all matters dealing with state authorities in Moldova, alongside the Moldavan language, a dialect of Romanian, as specified in the country's constitution.

Public administration agencies will thus be required to provide, on demand, translation into Russian, whil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Related articles

Moldova: Pro-EU candidate scores surprise first-round win
What's going on in Moldova - and what next?
Moldova's election to test EU credentials
EU tells Moldova it is still corrupt
The draft law was voted for by the party of Igor Dodon, the pro-Russian ex-president, and the conservative "For Moldova" platform, which together hold the majority of seats in the Moldovan parliament (Photo: Moldovan Parliament/Facebook)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections