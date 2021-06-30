The EU was wrong not to send election observers to Ethiopia

Last week (Monday, 21 June), Ethiopia held its freest election in the country's history. It was the first general election since 2015 and the first-time multiple parties have stood since 2005.

In total 20 parties had candidates, with encouraging scenes of rallies, street campaigning and TV debates in which opposition parties were allowed to engage for the first time ever.

Holding an election in Ethiopia is an immense task with a multitude of challenges to overcome.

For exa...