euobserver
Gaza is one of the most densely populated places in the world (Photo: Amir Farshad Ebrahimi)

'No place to hide' in Gaza, as fighting escalates

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

UN workers in Gaza feel at risk from airstrikes, as violence continues to spread across Israel and occupied territories.

"There was an airstrike just a few minutes ago in the neighbourhood next to my home, about 200 metres from where I live. They [Israeli warplanes] shelled a house, killing a man and his wife and another person," Adnan Abu Hasna, a spokesman for UNWRA, a UN refugee agency in Gaza, told EUobserver on Tuesday (11 May).

"There's a dramatic change in what's going o...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated places in the world (Photo: Amir Farshad Ebrahimi)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

