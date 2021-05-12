'No place to hide' in Gaza, as fighting escalates

UN workers in Gaza feel at risk from airstrikes, as violence continues to spread across Israel and occupied territories.

"There was an airstrike just a few minutes ago in the neighbourhood next to my home, about 200 metres from where I live. They [Israeli warplanes] shelled a house, killing a man and his wife and another person," Adnan Abu Hasna, a spokesman for UNWRA, a UN refugee agency in Gaza, told EUobserver on Tuesday (11 May).

"There's a dramatic change in what's going o...