How to break the political deadlock on migration

In 2015, the European Union was confronted with an exceptional situation when over one million people applied for international protection, many in the course of only a few months. Six years later, migration remains one of the defining challenges for the future of the European Union.
If we now fail to find and agree on a common European approach to migration, member states will continue to act independently, causing further divisions and internal borders within the Union will remain.
Tomas Tobé is a Swedish European People's Party MEP, and rapporteur on the regulation of asylum and migration management.
