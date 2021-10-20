Ad
euobserver
In Bulgaria, the majority of new infections and deaths are among unvaccinated people (Photo: Département des Yvelines)

Baltic states lead Covid surge across east Europe

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The surge of Covid-19 infections in eastern EU member countries, particularly the Baltic states, is putting health systems under increasing pressure, prompting governments to reimpose restrictions.

Romania on Tuesday (19 October) reported 561 deaths and 18,863 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country, where

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

WHO: Covid will be a 'dual pandemic' - physical and mental
EU exported over one billion vaccines so far
Romania's Covid 'fourth wave' surpasses first outbreak
Loophole: Italy's vaccinated migrants can't get Covid pass
In Bulgaria, the majority of new infections and deaths are among unvaccinated people (Photo: Département des Yvelines)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections