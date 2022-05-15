Sweden to join Finland in applying for Nato

Sweden has signalled it will follow Finland in applying to join Nato, as Switzerland also mulls closer ties with the Western alliance.
"The party will work toward Sweden applying for membership in Nato," Sweden's ruling centre-left Social Democrats party said after a meeting of its board in Stockholm on Sunday (15 May).
"Sweden needs the formal security guarantees that come with membership in Nato," Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson also said.
"The Russian invasio...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
