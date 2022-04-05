Emboldened Orbán will not abandon Moscow

Last weekend, Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party not only won 88 out of the 106 single mandate constituencies, but also the popular vote — with more than 53 percent of the ballots cast on party lists.\n \nThe united Hungarian opposition, which according to polls was in a neck-and-neck race with Fidesz , only won 18 single mandate constituencies and 34 percent of the party list votes.
And to add to the gloom, the extreme-right party Our Homeland also entered parliament, with 6.15 percent of th...
Daniel Hegedüs is transatlantic fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMFUS).
