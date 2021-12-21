Ad
MEP Sandra Kalniete has argued for making digital platforms adhere to a mandatory code of conduct (Photo: European Parliament)

Interview

EU struggles to fight disinformation within

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU is likely to remain toothless against politicians, governments or public institutions in member states that spread disinformation.

"The problem is, what if the government is entirely or partly distributing fake news," Latvian MEP Sandra Kalniete, a key lawmaker in the European Parliament's fight against disinformation, told a group of journalists.

The MEP said the key thing the EU can do "is to indicate that this is a fake news, or this oversteps the objective reality and...

