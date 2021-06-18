Ad
euobserver
If the UK-based pharmaceutical giant does not comply with the timetable set by the court, there will be a €10 fine per dose not delivered (Photo: Cheshire East Council)

AstraZeneca must deliver 50m doses by September or face fines

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A Brussels court on Friday (18 June) ordered AstraZeneca to deliver 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to EU member states by September, in a legal case brought by the European Commission - with both sides claiming victory.

AstraZeneca is now expected to supply 15 million doses by 26 July, 20 million doses by 23 August, and 15 million doses by 27 September.

Responding to the ruling, the company said it would "substantially exceed" these deliveries by the end of June.

Howe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Advice on AstraZeneca varies across EU, amid blood clot fears
EU mulls legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls
EU takes AstraZeneca to court for 'breaching contract'
EU chases 90m AstraZeneca vaccines in fresh legal battle
If the UK-based pharmaceutical giant does not comply with the timetable set by the court, there will be a €10 fine per dose not delivered (Photo: Cheshire East Council)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections