The glowing embers of Nagorno Karabakh

On 27 September 2020, the embers of the long-standing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh ignited a bitter six-week war.

At least 5,000 people lost their lives – including 100 Azerbaijani and 55 Armenian civilians. Over 100,000 people have been displaced. Countless civilians on both sides suffered horrendous physical injury, life-altering trauma and widespread damage to housing and key infrastructure.