The EU should simplify and speed up the regulatory process for renewable projects, the energy regulator noted (Photo: Windwärts Energie)

EU energy regulator warns against capping gas prices

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European electricity market has worked to mitigate energy prices to the tune of €34bn, according to a key report published on Friday (29 April) by the EU energy regulator, which advised against interfering with prices on the wholesale gas market.

"The market rules in place have to some extent helped mitigate the current crisis," the Agency for the Coope...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Green EconomyUkraine

