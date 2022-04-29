EU energy regulator warns against capping gas prices

The European electricity market has worked to mitigate energy prices to the tune of €34bn, according to a key report published on Friday (29 April) by the EU energy regulator, which advised against interfering with prices on the wholesale gas market.
"The market rules in place have to some extent helped mitigate the current crisis," the Agency for the Coope...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.