China to keep 'normal' Russia trade after EU appeal

China will continue "normal" trade with Russia it said one day after the EU urged Chinese leaders not to undermine Western sanctions.

"China is not a related party on the crisis of Ukraine. We don't think our normal trade with any other country should be affected," Wang Lutong, the director-general of European affairs at China's foreign ministry, said in Beijing Saturday (2 April), Reuters reports.

Wang spoke one day after top EU officials had urged Chinese president Xi Jinping ...