Ad
euobserver
Too late to save the Poterie Renault, and its escargot plates (Photo: Poterie Renault, via Kiss That Frog)

How Europe undervalues the economics of its craft heritage

EU & the World
Health & Society
Opinion
by Sander Glas, New York,

This week, the European Commission suggested a system to protect the intellectual property of regional industries and craft products, inspired by the success of the similar protected geographical 'tag' used for wines, spirits, and agricultural products.

It will — or at least, could — cover products such as Murano glass, Donegal tweed, Porcelaine de Limoges, Solingen cutlery and Boleslawiec pottery. The proposal aims to enhance action ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Sander Glas is a New York-based analyst who has worked for the United Nations, the World Bank, and began his career at the EEAS. His concern is to reorientate the financial system to invest in more things that matter to people.

Related articles

Only Greeks can make 'feta', EU court says
Venice refugee restaurant tells migrants' journeys via food
Court battle looms over name of Champagne
Greek feta cheese gets exclusivity rule
Too late to save the Poterie Renault, and its escargot plates (Photo: Poterie Renault, via Kiss That Frog)

Tags

EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Sander Glas is a New York-based analyst who has worked for the United Nations, the World Bank, and began his career at the EEAS. His concern is to reorientate the financial system to invest in more things that matter to people.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections