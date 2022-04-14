How Europe undervalues the economics of its craft heritage

This week, the European Commission suggested a system to protect the intellectual property of regional industries and craft products, inspired by the success of the similar protected geographical 'tag' used for wines, spirits, and agricultural products.
It will — or at least, could — cover products such as Murano glass, Donegal tweed, Porcelaine de Limoges, Solingen cutlery and Boleslawiec pottery. The proposal aims to enhance action ...
Sander Glas is a New York-based analyst who has worked for the United Nations, the World Bank, and began his career at the EEAS. His concern is to reorientate the financial system to invest in more things that matter to people.
