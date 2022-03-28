Ad
Out of the 3.8 million refugees from Ukraine that have fled, only around 800,000 have so far applied for temporary protection in the EU (Photo: European Union, 2022)

Too many Ukrainian refugees in Poland, EU says

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is pressing to get Ukrainian refugees to leave Poland and go to other member states.

The demand comes as some 3.8 million have fled Ukraine, with Poland currently hosting more than any EU state.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) says Poland has taken in over 2 million refugees. Of those more than 1.5 million remain in Poland, said EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

"It is important to incentivise Ukrainians to leave Poland to go to other members," she told repor...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

