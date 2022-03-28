Too many Ukrainian refugees in Poland, EU says

The EU is pressing to get Ukrainian refugees to leave Poland and go to other member states.

The demand comes as some 3.8 million have fled Ukraine, with Poland currently hosting more than any EU state.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) says Poland has taken in over 2 million refugees. Of those more than 1.5 million remain in Poland, said EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

"It is important to incentivise Ukrainians to leave Poland to go to other members," she told repor...