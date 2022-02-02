Ad
The eight rounds of voting it took to re-elect Sergio Mattarella are not an Italian record - in 1971 it took 23 rounds (Photo: Quirinale)

Analysis

In Italy, sighs of relief as Mattarella stays put

Rule of Law
by Valentina Saini, Venice,

Call an Italian MP today, and one will most likely hear a note of relief in their voice - similar to that of a high school student who passed the 'Esame di Maturità' (a graduation exam as feared in Italy as the Baccalauréat in France.)

Italy's parliament re-elected 80-year-old head of state Sergio Mattarella for a second term at the weekend.

The Catholic left-winger from Sicily with ice-blue eyes was supported by almost all the...

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

