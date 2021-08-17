Afghans' plight reignites migration fears in Europe

EU foreign affairs ministers will hold an emergency virtual meeting on Tuesday (17 August), as fears mount in Europe over a new influx of refugees from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover there.
Ministers are expected to discuss the security situation and migration.
Several EU member states are worried that the Taliban takeover would trigger a replay of the 2015-16 migration crisis when the bloc saw the arrival of over 1 million asylum seekers in a matter of months.
W...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
