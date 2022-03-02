Ad
Orbán might like people to think that relations between Hungary and the EU are under strain, but it is actually relations with Orbán himself. Whenever we condemn the Hungarian government, we always express unwavering solidarity with Hungarian citizens (Photo: S&D group)

Orbán, Ukraine, Putin and Hungary's election

by Iratxe García Pérez, Brussels/Strasbourg,

The Hungarian government, led by Viktor Orbán, has failed to show the true leadership that the Hungarian people deserve.

By pursuing Vladimir Putin as a close ally in the weeks leading up to the invasion of Ukraine, Orbán alienated himself from all other European leaders. Now, he should continue to distance itself from Putin and those linked to him. Hungarian people deserve better.

In a few weeks' time, Hungarians have an opportunity to choose a progressive alternative. The

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Iratxe García Pérez is president of the Socialists & Democrats (S&D) group in the European Parliament.

