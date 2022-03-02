Orbán, Ukraine, Putin and Hungary's election

The Hungarian government, led by Viktor Orbán, has failed to show the true leadership that the Hungarian people deserve.
By pursuing Vladimir Putin as a close ally in the weeks leading up to the invasion of Ukraine, Orbán alienated himself from all other European leaders. Now, he should continue to distance itself from Putin and those linked to him. Hungarian people deserve better.
In a few weeks' time, Hungarians have an opportunity to choose a progressive alternative.
Iratxe García Pérez is president of the Socialists & Democrats (S&D) group in the European Parliament.
