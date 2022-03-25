Ad
euobserver
“We're taking back control," said the EU's internal market commissioner Thierry Breton (2nd left) (Photo: European Union 2022 - Source : EP)

EU ends 'wild west' of Big Tech

EU & the World
Digital
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU adopted new rules that promise to prevent Big Tech companies like Mark Zuckerberg's Meta from abusing its market powers.

"It used to be the Wild West," Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner, told reporters on Friday (25 March). "Now, that's no longer the case. We're taking back control," he said.

Known as the Digital Markets Act or DMA, the new rules are being billed as a new era in tech regulation.

The new rules are expected to give control back to u...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Progress on new rules brings EU 'closer to a fair tech market'
MEPs to crackdown on digital 'Wild West'
EU Commission wants to set world's first digital standards
How to fix EU's weak Digital Services and Markets Acts
“We're taking back control," said the EU's internal market commissioner Thierry Breton (2nd left) (Photo: European Union 2022 - Source : EP)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections