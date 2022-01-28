Paraguay's right-wing 'paradise' draws European anti-vaxxers

Dozens of Europeans have flocked to an anti-vax, far-right "paradise" in Paraguay, hoping to attract thousands of likeminded people in future.

The El Paraíso Verde project in Paraguay's Caazapá region already has some 150 mostly Austrian, German, and German-speaking Swiss residents.

And Caazapá saw a jump from four German residents in 2019 to over 100 in 2020 as the pandemic unfolded, according to official figures cited by The Guardian newspaper on Thursday (27 January)

Fo...