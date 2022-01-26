In the gulags' shadow

A rift of emotions runs through Europe. While eastern European states fear the return of Russian imperialism, the average western European seems to believe that Russia is still pushing back against alleged US imperialism.
The West, so it goes, largely ignored Moscow's concerns when it enlarged the EU, expanded Nato, and threw its military weight around.
Russia is humiliated and all it wants is a place under the sun.
Hence, it's no use sending energy bills even higher or t...
Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University Brussels and guest lectures at the NATO Defense College. His latest book is World Politics since 1989 (Polity, September 2021).
