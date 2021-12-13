A war on immigration in Europe?

To paraphrase a famous text, a spectre haunts Europe: the fear of migration.
A fear fuelled by multiple centres of persuasion and power, including several political forces. Despite a lack of major electoral victories, the European far-right managed to establish a negative narrative towards migration in public opinion all around Europe.
This affects the views of many governments and the decision-making process. For years, member states fuelled by this right-wing narrative have no...
Pietro Bartolo, Cyrus Engerer, Thijs Reuten, Domènec Ruiz Devesa are all Socialist & Democrats MEPs.
