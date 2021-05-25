Ad
The Aeolian islands Filicudi & Alicudi (Photo: Sivlia Marchetti)

Italy's islands push 'Covid-free' brand to revive tourism

Health & Society
by Silvia Marchetti, Rome,

In attempt to lure holidayers and revive pandemic-struck tourism, Italy is exploiting a 'Covid-Free Islands' strategy.

Local authorities have launched mass vaccination campaigns of islanders - set to be completed between the end of May and mid-June, just in time to welcome again global holiday-makers for summer.

A total of 30 remote atolls will be the first ones to reach full herd immunity. This 'vaccine rush' began at the end of April, and so far nine of Italy's most attractive...



Author Bio

Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of international media.



InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

